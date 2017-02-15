Muncie city employee arrested by federal investigators

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie city official has been arrested following a January FBI investigation that involved the search of a City Hall office.
A representative from the United States Attorney’s Office confirmed that Building Commissioner Craig Nichols was arrested Wednesday and would say only that more information would be forthcoming.
24-Hour News 8 previously reported on the FBI investigation that included a search of the building commissioner’s office.
This is a developing story.
Check back at WISHTV.com for updates.