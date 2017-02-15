Oregon man arrested during traffic stop in Henry Co. for dealing marijuana

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An Orgeon man was arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday after Henry County police say he was dealing Marijuana.

25-year-old Andrew Larkin of Veneta, OR was pulled over by Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement (PACE) Team K9 Sergeant James Goodwin along eastbound Interstate 70. Sgt. Goodwin noticed indicators of criminal activity and asked Larkin to step out of the vehicle.

Sgt. Goodwin said he detected a strong odor of marijuana from the car. He called for PACE team partner K9 Deputy Nick Ernstes of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department to assist him.

Deputy Ernstes administered a probable cause search of the vehicle and found over 45 large vacuum sealed bags of high grade marijuana. According to police, Sgt. Goodwin and Deputy Ernstes also found a bag that contained about two ounces of hash paste and found two THC vape style electronic cigarettes in Larkin’s pockets. Larkin had a loaded handgun with him as well.

The marijuana seized by police is said to have a street value of $200,000.

Larkin was taken to the Henry County Jail for level 5 felony dealing marijuana.

