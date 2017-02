Most Americans will experience back pain. Billions are spent on direct and indirect costs of back pain. Many undergo surgery. More women have back pain than men, and most who suffer from back pain have sedentary jobs/lifestyles. Office workers are an example. ASC addresses our approach to helping sufferers alleviate back and other pain, with demonstration of pain relieving exercises.

