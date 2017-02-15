Veggie noodles recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

AUSTIN, TX (WCMH) – Packages of veggie noodles sold in Ohio are being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

Veggie Noodle Co. of Austin, Texas is recalling a limited quantity of its Butternut Spirals.

The recalled veggie noodles were sold in Whole Foods stores and other retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin.

The recalled product is packaged in a 10.7oz clear plastic container, has the UPC Code 852287006059 and has an “Enjoy By” date of February 23, 2017 (located on the side of the packaging). Products with other “Enjoy By” dates are not affected.

The veggie noodles were sold in the refrigerated foods section.

The potential contamination was discovered during routine testing by Veggie Noodle Co.

No illnesses have been reported.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Veggie Noodle Co. Butternut Spirals are urged not to consume it, and either discard the product or return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund. For more information about the recall, consumers may contact Veggie Noodle Co. at 512-200-3337 x500 (available 8 am-5pm CST, M-F) or email at info@veggienoodleco.com.

