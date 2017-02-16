Awesome Pawsibilities: Chihuahua adoption event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Chihuahua Rescue of Indiana will be taking part in PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend.

Susan Hobbs and Sharra Ferbrache of Chihuahua Rescue of Indiana visited the studio with some furry friends to talk about the event, taking place across the country this weekend.

Locally, the Greenwood PetSmart will be participating at the following times:

Friday, 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Watch the video for more information on the rescue center’s rehabilitation efforts!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...