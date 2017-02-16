Billy Joel to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Billy Joel is coming to Indianapolis in 2017.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Live Nations announced Wednesday Billy Joel will perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday, Nov. 3.

“We are excited to welcome back to Indianapolis one of the biggest superstars in the history of rock and roll, whose music is truly a part of the fabric of America”, said Rick Fuson, President and COO of Pacers Sports and Entertainment. “This year as we celebrate 50 years of the Indiana Pacers we also celebrate the opportunity to host one of the biggest names in entertainment, Billy Joel.”

Joel has had a five-decade career with many accomplishments throughout the years for his work.

Tickets for his concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 23 at 9 a.m.

The price for tickets are $49.50, $99.50 and $139.50.

Click here to purchase tickets from Bankers Life Fieldhouse, or you can click here to purchase tickets from Ticketmaster. You can also call 800-745-3000 to purchase tickets over the phone.

