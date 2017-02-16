Community continues to rally behind families of Carroll County teens

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A community continues to rally behind two grieving families after the homicides of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

Authorities still have no person of interest, no suspect, and no one in custody in connection to the disappearance and homicides of the two girls.

“All of a sudden a place you thought was safe is not so safe anymore,” said Deanna Rich, resident.

Deanna Rich moved to the small town about two years ago and never had to worry about her safety until now. She said she’s holding her son a little closer.

“I’m home everyday before dark, our doors are dead bolted, constantly knowing where he’s at when he’s off the bus,” she said. “When he gets on the bus he has to send me a text.”

Rich said her family lives just five miles away from the crime scene.

“I was praying that they would find them alive,” she said. “When I found out that my son was friends with them they were in his classes my heart was breaking for him and for the parents.”

Her son Levi attended middle school with Abby and Libby.

“I’m thinking I’d never have to go through this I never thought I would,” said Levi Crume, Delphi Middle School student.

Crume said school will never been the same. He’s already noticed several changes at school.

“There’s a lot less people basically in the classrooms and security is a lot more tight,” he said.

Crume also said classmates are making paper cranes at school. It’s a symbol for healing. He said they’re hanging the cranes in the library as part of a healing garden.

