Firefighter Tim shares family recipes for Stuffed Shells and Pizelles

Open up the family cookbook, we’re going Italian!! Today on Indy Style, Firefighter Tim shares more of his family recipes that your family is sure to love, too!

Stuffed Shells

1 tub ricotta cheese

3/4 cup mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup of Fresh grated Parmesan

1 tablespoon of basil

1 tablespoon of Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon of thyme

Pinch of garlic

Pinch of sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients.

Add 2 eggs and mix.

Boil jumbo shells al dente.

Glaze bottom of casserole pan with red wine.

Cover bottom of casserole pan with sauce.

Fill shells with cheese and egg mixture. Set them in the pan. Take any extra cheese and layer on top of shells. Spread more sauce on shells and cheese mixture. Sprinkle with additional mozzarella cheese.

Italian sausage or ground beef can be added to the cheese mixture for differing flavor.

Check out Tim’s Homemade Sauce recipe from one of his previous Indy Style segments (to go with the shells): http://wishtv.com/2017/02/16/the-cat-in-the-hat-comes-to-civic-theatre/

Pizzelles

6 eggs

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup vegetable oil

3 cups all purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

Mix together wet ingredients first. Mix in dry ingredients. Set aside for 30 minutes at room temperature. Heat Pizelles maker until very hot. Pour a couple tablespoons of the batter onto iron. Close it and put on heat. Cook until golden brown (about 2 minutes).

