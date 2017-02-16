First look at Animal Planet’s “The Zoo”

Filmed over an eight-month period, Animal Planet’s “The Zoo” takes audiences behind the scenes of the world-renowned Bronx Zoo. Located 10 miles from Times Square in Manhattan, the Bronx Zoo spans approximately 265 acres and features more than 6,000 animals and a dedicated staff of more than 500 people.

Episodes will cover all sorts of cases and animals including: a silverback gorilla with glaucoma, two keeper-raised Malayan tiger cubs preparing for their introduction to their exhibit at Tiger Mountain, and the rescue of an orphaned snow leopard cub from a remote region in Pakistan.

Pet Pals TV’s Patty Spitler chats with “The Zoo’s” Jim Breheny to learn more. The Zoo Premieres on Animal Planet Saturday, February 18th at 10pm ET/PT.

