Former corrections worker arrested for sex with inmate

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A former Indiana Department of Corrections employee was arrested on allegations she had sex with an 18-year-old inmate.

Syndey Kia Highbaugh, 22, of Anderson turned herself in Thursday evening at the Madison County Jail after a warrant was issued for her arrest on Tuesday, according to a press release from Indiana State Police.

The allegations stem from incidents that occurred in December 2016, while she was employed at the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility. An investigation was started by state police in January and was turned over to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office on Feb. 1.

Highbaugh was charged with two felonies involving sexual misconduct as an official and a misdemeanor of trafficking with an inmate, the press release said.

The press release does not indicate what Highbaugh’s position was at the facility.

