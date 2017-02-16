Gov. Holcomb, first lady dedicate new Indiana target range

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and first lady Janet Holcomb have dedicated Indiana’s newest target shooting range in western Indiana.

The first lady, who’s a certified firearms instructor, took the ceremonial first shot Thursday at the range at the Deer Creek Fish & Wildlife Area near Putnamville, about 40 miles west of Indianapolis.

The new range cost $2.8 million and was paid for by a combination of funds from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. The service covered 75 percent of the cost through the federal Wildlife Restoration Program.

