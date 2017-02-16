IMPD investigating ‘suspicious’ death of infant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the “suspicious” death of a four-month-old.

According to the IMPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Elmonte Court around 3:45 Thursday afternoon for an unresponsive infant.

After arriving on scene, officers discovered the infant unresponsive and began administering life-saving efforts immediately. The child was transported to Community Hospital North.

However, despite those life-saving efforts, the child died at the hospital.

IMPD said homicide detectives returned to the scene and began canvassing for witnesses.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

