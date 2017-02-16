Indianapolis EMS remembers pair killed in ambulance crash 4 years ago

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four years ago Thursday, two Indianapolis EMS medics died when their ambulance was hit by a distracted driver.

Tim McCormick, 24, and Cody Medley, 22, died of their injuries from the Feb. 16, 2013, crash, which police say was caused by a driver distracted by her GPS.

Indianapolis EMS honored the pair on its Facebook page Thursday.

“At this time we salute both Tim and Cody and all of those in public safety who have lost their lives in the line of duty,” the Facebook post says. “Your work and energy lives on in us every day.”

The woman behind the wheel of the other vehicle was not charged.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...