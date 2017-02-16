Man found guilty in 2015 homicide case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man accused of murder in a 2015 homicide case has been found guilty.

The trial for Julius Gordon, charged in the March 2015 fatal shooting of John Kinsey Jr. that happened on the city’s west side, began on Monday.

Gordon was found guilty on all counts, including murder, felony murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Also accused in the case is Haley McKibben, due in court for a pretrial conference on Feb. 23.

According to police, Kinsey and Gordon knew each other and exchanged shots during the robbery. Indianapolis Metropolitan police believe McKibben set up the robbery and was inside the car at the time of the shooting.

The sentencing for Gordon will begin on March 10.

