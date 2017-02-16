Nutrition Trends and Tips for Maintaining Healthy Living New Year’s Resolutions

With 2017 underway, you’ll likely be taking notes on how to maintain healthy living resolutions and goals all year long. From making the most of healthy food choices, to building healthier habits – help make this the year you keep those New Year’s resolutions, without breaking the bank. Sally Kuzmechak, MS, RD ALDI Advisory Council Member, tells us how:

• Keeping it Simple – You don’t have to go it alone! Sally will share some of her expert meal planning tips and resources for sticking to your healthy eating plan and showcase easy recipes viewers can create at home, all for around $3 per serving.

• Don’t Break the Bank – Making solid, healthy choices does not have to mean spending more money; Sally will offer advice on seeking out high-quality solutions at a low cost.

• Incorporating Trends – From whole grains to organics – Sally will explore some of the top healthy eating trends of 2017.

Registered Dietitian Sally Kuzemchak is an educator and author of the “Real Mom Nutrition” blog and works to encourage families to be active and eat healthier through whole, fresh foods and home-cooked meals.

