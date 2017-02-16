Video: Indiana’s Most Wanted

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Every month with the help of police departments across central Indiana, 24-Hour News 8 highlights men and women they need your help bringing to justice.If you recognize any of the suspects in the video or have any information that could help detectives, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

You can also call toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Remember, if your tip leads to an arrest, you could could be eligible for a cash reward.

For more on this story, click on the videos.

