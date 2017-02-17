1 arrested for dealing marijuana following traffic stop

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State police arrested a man for dealing marijuana following a routine traffic stop in Muncie.

Derek Terry, 27, faces a preliminary charge of dealing marijuana.

A state trooper stopped Terry Thursday night just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of McGailliard and Walnut streets, after noticing Terry had expired plates and failed to use a turn signal.

A search of Terry’s car uncovered nearly a quarter pound of marijuana.

Terry was transported to the Delaware County Jail.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity may call the Indiana State Police Drug Tip Line at 800-453-4756.

