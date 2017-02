JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person was killed in a Johnson County crash Friday evening.

According to the Johnson County Dispatch, the fatal accident happened in the area near Hillside Drive and Saddle Club Road around 8:30 p.m.

It is unclear at this point how many vehicles were involved in the accident.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

