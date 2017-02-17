Annual IRT Celebrity Radio Show held Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It was dinner and a show downtown Friday night with fundraising as its focus.

The Indiana Roof Ballroom was packed with people for the annual IRT Celebrity Radio Show. It’s the Indiana Repertory Theatre’s annual fundraising event.

A comedy play is presented as a live 1940’s radio show. It included live sound effects, audience participation and local VIPs in costume acting out parts as they did in the days when radio dramas were so popular.

Daybreak anchor Lauren Lowrey was among those bring the show to life. All proceeds benefit the IRT.

