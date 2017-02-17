‘Can you hear me?’ scam becoming more prevalent

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Hoosiers are being warned that the “Can you hear me?” scam is becoming more frequent.

According to Consumer Protection Division (CPD) of the office of the Indiana Attorney General, they have received 50 complaints about those calls since Feb. 6.

The CPD says in an attempt to get those receiving the calls to answer “yes” in order to record them and then claim they agreed to various billing agreements.

Currently, the CPD says have not been any reports of individuals being scammed out of money.

Hoosiers are reminded to not answer an unrecognized number. However, if you would answer one of these particular calls to hang up immediately.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...