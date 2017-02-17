Do you remember the girl in your high school who had a horrible rumor spread about her? It might have involved a football team, or a dog and some peanut butter or maybe processed meat. Well, that girl in Easton, Pennsylvania was April Macie. So, where did she turn for comfort? While some might turn to the Lord, April turned to promiscuity. Promiscuity and then comedy. With her irreverent brand of overtly sexual humor she attempts to break down troubling double-standards and lend her voice to women everywhere. April would like to add that she doesn’t really know what irreverent means, but she’s heard a lot of other comics use it and thought it sounded kinda’ cool.

April Macie travels the world collecting stories and experiences, which she then translates into humorous, relatable tales in front of audiences worldwide. April has been to over 23 countries, 12 of those performing stand-up comedy (not fellatio) for the troops, was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2006, has appeared on E! Entertainment, Fuel TV, HSN, Sirius and XM Radio, Bob & Tom, Access Hollywood, and was labeled an “emerging talent to watch” by the Hollywood Reporter at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in 2005. April is a regular guest on the Howard Stern show, where in 2008 she was voted the “Funniest and Hottest” comedian in America. She is currently in the documentary, “I Am Comic” which premiered at the 2010 Slamdance Film Festival and is currently airing on Showtime and will also be appearing on Showtime in the stand-up special “Vegas Is My Oyster” premiering August 5th. Currently, she spends most of her time traveling the United States as a headlining stand-up comedian.

April Macie at Crackers Comedy Club (downtown location)

Friday, February 17 & Saturday, February 18 @ 7:00 & 9:30 p.m.

To learn more, visit:

www.aprilmacie.com

www.crackerscomedy.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...