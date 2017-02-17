Dearborn Co. search leads to seizure of moonshine

DILLSBORO, Ind. (WISH) – A search carried out by Indiana State Excise Police resulted in the seizure of moonshine and a still used to manufacture it in Dillsboro Thursday afternoon.

According to ISP Exercise Officers, after receiving information from the Dearborn County Crimes Unit, the search warrant was carried out at a residence in the 1300 block of Park Street just after 3 p.m.

Police said that preliminary testing indicates that the alcohol content of the liquid seized is between 98 and 104 proof.

No arrests were made at the time of the search.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...