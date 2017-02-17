Dearborn Co. search leads to seizure of moonshine

DILLSBORO, Ind. (WISH) – A search carried out by Indiana State Excise Police resulted in the seizure of moonshine and a still used to manufacture it in Dillsboro Thursday afternoon.
According to ISP Exercise Officers, after receiving information from the Dearborn County Crimes Unit, the search warrant was carried out at a residence in the 1300 block of Park Street just after 3 p.m.
Police said that preliminary testing indicates that the alcohol content of the liquid seized is between 98 and 104 proof.
No arrests were made at the time of the search.