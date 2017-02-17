Delphi home searched in connection to double-homicide investigation

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Police had a large presence at a home in Delphi Thursday evening as officers served a search warrant in connection to the investigation of two slain teenage girls.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley tells News 18 the warrant was for a home on the 11000 block of Bicycle Bridge Road near Delphi.

Police were led to the home by tips received about the killings of Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13.

No arrests were made, but Riley said evidence can always change.

Investigators could be seen gathering evidence and taking pictures of the property. At its height, ISP, the FBI and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

Thursday night’s search warrant may be the first of many served related to the case. Riley said investigators plan to search more homes as they receive more tips.

Indiana State Police have set up a tip line regarding the double-homicide investigation. The number is 844-459-5786. All information regarding the case should be directed to that number.

Riley said they have received more than 200 calls about the photo they released earlier this week. They still have not identified the person in the picture.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...