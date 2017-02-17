Delphi mayor humbled by community support after tragic event

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The investigation in Carroll County continues Friday as police are still searching for answers in the case of two slain teenagers.

As of 8:40 a.m. Friday, Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley tweeted there was nothing new in the case. But in the past couple days, he said hundreds of tips have flooded in.

Thursday night, police had a large presence at a Carroll County home as officers served a search warrant in connection to the killings of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams. The warrant was served at a home on the 11000 block of Bicycle Bridge Road near Delphi.

No one was arrested. But Riley said that search is just the first of many to come as more tips come in.

If you have any information, state police have set up a tip line. The number is 844-459-5786 and all information regarding the case should be directed to this number.

Police are also working to identify a person in photos released earlier this week. That individual was near the area the two teens were last seen Monday.

Delphi Mayor Shane Evans said he’s humbled by all of the support from the community.

“We’ve got volunteers that went out in the search parties. You’ve got the business community, we’ve got religious organizations, we’ve got community organizations that are coming out here to help,” Evans said. “We’ve got businesses dropping everything to provide food to the families, provide food to the law enforcement officers here.”

A memorial will be held Saturday at the Delphi High School gymnasium. It will run from 4-8 p.m. with a lantern release to follow in the middle school parking lot. Private funeral services are scheduled for Sunday.

