A founding father but never President, Alexander Hamilton is a hot topic these days. The box office smashing success of “Hamilton the Musical” hasn’t escaped the notice of many Indianapolis area families. Michelle McNally from Indy with Kids helps you make some Indiana connections with your older children, the Revolutionary War and Hamilton, the musical.

Find all of the Indiana connections to Alexander Hamilton on Indy with Kids: http://indywithkids.com/making-hamilton-connections-indiana-kids/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...