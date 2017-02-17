IPL warns customers of billing payment scams

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Power & Light Company (IPL) is warning their customers about billing payment scams.

IPL says they have received several reports about such scams.The company said the reports show that someone calls claiming to represent IPL, and then demands immediate payment or that electrical service will be shut off.

IPL says that if they were to contact customers they would have specific and accurate information.

Anyone with believes they have received one of those billing payment scam calls is asked to contact IPL at 317-261-8222.

More information for spotting for billing payment scams can be found here.

