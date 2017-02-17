Michigan sports doctor facing key hearing in assault case

FILE - This Nov. 21, 2016, file photo provided by the Michigan Attorney General's office shows Larry Nassar. Michigan State University fired Nassar, who regularly saw female athletes, especially gymnasts at his clinic at Michigan State last September after allegations of sexual assault by Nassar surfaced. The school also is dealing with a separate sexual assault complaint against three football players who have been kicked out of campus housing. (Michigan Attorney General's office via AP, File)
MASON, Mich. (AP) — A judge must decide whether there’s enough evidence to send a Michigan sports doctor to trial on sexual assault charges.

Dr. Larry Nassar will appear in a Lansing-area court on Friday. He’s accused of assaulting a girl from the age of 6 until the girl was 12 at his home in Holt, Michigan. He’s pleaded not guilty.

The allegations don’t involve an athlete. But Nassar is being sued by dozens of women and girls who say they were assaulted while getting treatment for sports injuries over a roughly 20-year period. Police are investigating.

Separately, he’s charged in federal court with possessing child pornography.

Michigan State University women’s gymnastics coach Kathie Klages suddenly quit Wednesday, a day after she was suspended for defending Nassar to her team.

