Multiple cars vandalized in northwest Indianapolis neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An investigation is underway after multiple people reported their car windows were busted out early Friday morning. It happened in a neighborhood near 34th Street and Lafayette Road.

Most of the damaged cars were parked outside homes on Eagledale Drive.

The windows on those cars were shattered, but nobody reported any items missing from inside their car.

“The window is busted for no reason, it’s frustrating, but it’s like why?” said one victim.

He woke up to find the driver-side window on his car shattered. Several glass piles down the street show his car wasn’t the only one targeted.

“I noticed that there were four cars on the side of the street along Eagledale that had their windows busted and then there were like five piles of glass where the cars had already been moved,” said Anita Richardson.

Richardson lives in the area and said this is a typically quiet neighborhood. She said it’s been a while since she’s seen something like this.

“I started thinking oh no, please not in this neighborhood,” said Richardson.

She said crimes like this are costly and inconvenient.

“It is annoying. It’s real annoying because it’s like a lot of people don’t think about the consequences and the type of damage and the financial burden that they are putting on people by doing stupid stuff,” said Richardson.

If you have any information on who might be responsible, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...