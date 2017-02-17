Notre Dame president says no to sanctuary campus designation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame’s president has decided to not declare the school a sanctuary campus despite requests from faculty, students and others to protect students living in the U.S. illegally in such a way.

The South Bend Tribune reports the Rev. John I. Jenkins said in a letter to the faculty senate earlier this month that the university doesn’t voluntarily provide information on any students’ immigration status but that it would comply with the law if there’s a legal requirement to do so.

Jenkins said a public declaration of Notre Dame as a sanctuary campus could draw attention to vulnerable students and provoke a reaction from authorities that may be avoided otherwise.

Jeanne Romero-Severson, chair of the faculty senate, says some members are disappointed in Jenkins’ response.

