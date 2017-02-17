The Toy Guy shares the hot toys for 2017

The holidays may be over, but the toy industry is already well into the 2017 season. Amidst changes in marketing, retailing and, of course, what excites kids, toymakers once again put it all on the line as they try to entice and entertain today’s kids.

Chris Byrne, the Toy Guy, just got back from the overseas shows and having met with manufacturers throughout the fall, he shows us what’s ahead in 2017.

MORE ABOUT CHRIS BYRNE

As EVP and director of content and one of the spokespeople for TTPM and a partner in its parent company aNb Media, LLC Chris brings more than 30 years of industry experience in the toy industry to his role. At TTPM, Chris oversees the toy review process and the editorial team, bringing his knowledge of toys, education and child development to his role. Chris is widely published on the topic of toys and family life and in addition to his work with TTPM, he is editor-at-large for the trade publications Toys & Family Entertainment and Royalties. His book on the most popular toys from the 1950s to the 1980s, Toy Time gives the background on some of the all-time classic toys. Chris is extensively quoted in the media and appears regularly on local and national television commenting on toys and demonstrating new products. His media appearances reached more than 200 million consumers in 2016 in just a three-month period. He has appeared on “Live! With Kelly,” “Marie” with Marie Osmond, “Oprah, “Soap Talk,” “The Today Show,” “Good Morning America,” “The CBS Evening News,” “ABC Nightly News,” “Fox & Friends,” “CBS This Morning,” “Good Day New York,” CNBC, CNNfn, MSNBC, ABC, “The Motley Fool,” National Public Radio, Bloomberg Television and Radio, and on countless other national and local market business and consumer programs around the country and internationally.

For more information viewers can visit www.ttpm.com.

