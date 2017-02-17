WISH-TV continues tradition of spreading cheer on National Random Acts of Kindness Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Friday, Feb. 17 is National Random Acts of Kindness Day (RAK), and WISH TV is getting involved!

24-Hour News 8’s Joe Melillo is continuing the tradition and spreading random acts of kindness throughout the morning on Daybreak.

It’s a day everyone can get involved in and celebrate the “pay it forward” mentality.

RAK started in New Zealand, according to the Random acts of Kindness Foundation. That Foundation, located in Denver, says anyone can be a ‘RAKtivist,’ which is short for ‘random acts of kindness activist’. Think of RAKtivists like kindness ambassadors, and like all ambassadors they are a part of an active, global community.

If you can’t participate in the day, you have another opportunity to on Nov. 13, which is known as World Kindness Day! So just wait a few months and try again.

On social media you can get involved with the hashtags #RAK or #RAKweek2017.

