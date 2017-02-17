WWE legend, actor George ‘The Animal’ Steele dead at 79

(WISH) — WWE Hall of Fame member George “The Animal” Steele has died at age 79.
Born William James Myers, “The Animal” was known for his blue tongue, his taste for turnbuckles and his early Wrestlemania appearances, including a match the Randy “Macho Man” Savage at Wrestlemania II in 1986.
Steele was also an actor, appearing in the Tim Burton film “Ed Wood” in 1994 where he co-starred with Johnny Depp, Martin Landau and Sarah Jessica Parker.
He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1995.
WWE superstars and legends remembered “The Animal” on Twitter.