WWE legend, actor George ‘The Animal’ Steele dead at 79

(WISH) — WWE Hall of Fame member George “The Animal” Steele has died at age 79.

Born William James Myers, “The Animal” was known for his blue tongue, his taste for turnbuckles and his early Wrestlemania appearances, including a match the Randy “Macho Man” Savage at Wrestlemania II in 1986.

Steele was also an actor, appearing in the Tim Burton film “Ed Wood” in 1994 where he co-starred with Johnny Depp, Martin Landau and Sarah Jessica Parker.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1995.

BREAKING: WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele has passed away at age of 79. https://t.co/TTCUVMDtTU pic.twitter.com/AeEcohPCRe — WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2017

WWE superstars and legends remembered “The Animal” on Twitter.

God Bless. George "The Animal" Steele. A friend over the years. RIP — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@OfficialHacksaw) February 17, 2017

George "Animal" Steele was one of the most unique and unforgettable characters ever in our business. #RIP — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) February 17, 2017

George Steele was a one of a kind performer who could make fans smile or boo…and his competitors laugh or cry… — Triple H (@TripleH) February 17, 2017

…I worked with him a lot when I first got to @WWE and was able to learn so much. My condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/wKbo1WCnzb — Triple H (@TripleH) February 17, 2017

I feared him as a kid.

I cheered him as a teenager

I became friends w/him as an adult

Never be another like

George the Animal Steele pic.twitter.com/TdrIfod68i — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 17, 2017

Got the privilege of traveling the world with George 'The Animal' Steele and enjoyed every minute of it. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/UnbhTaY9Qt — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 17, 2017

