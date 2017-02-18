100 Men Who Cook charity event held Saturday evening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Fans of food and helping out charity were in luck Saturday evening.

More than 1,000 people attended the 100 Men Who Cook charity cook-off at the Old National Centre.

All of the more than $200,000 raised Saturday will go to the Center for Leadership Development, an organization that provides programs to help students and parents thrive in academics.

24-Hour News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun took part in Saturday evening’s festivities. He prepared a delicious sweet potato pecan casserole with some help.

For more on this story, click on the video.

