INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after they found a body in a dumpster Saturday afternoon.

The body was found on the far east side in the 3600 block of Wingate Court just after 12:30 p.m.

No other details are known at this time.

WISH-TV currently has a crew headed to the scene.

