Father sentenced for death of South Bend 4-month-old girl

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A judge in South Bend has sentenced a 22-year-old man to 30 years in prison for the 2014 death of his 4-month-old daughter.

The South Bend Tribune reports the judge sentenced Bryan Michel on Friday to 30 years in prison and five years of probation with ten years suspended. That means after 20 years if Michel violates probation he could return to prison for up to another decade.

According to court documents, Halo Stutzman was found not breathing. Doctors said she had bruises, a skull fracture, a brain injury and bleeding behind her eyes. She died two days later.

The girl’s mother, Dominque Stutzman, said Michel “ruined my life.”

Michel told the judge he wanted “to prove I’m not this monster that I have been made out to be.”

