INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to IMPD, what appear to be human bones have been discovered on the city’s northwest side Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the 7700 block of Spring Ridge Way just before 4 p.m.

Little is known about the situation at this point.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

