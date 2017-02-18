Indy ranks within top 50 of nation’s most dangerous cities

INDIANAPOLIS — NeighborhoodScout’s annual list of the top 100 dangerous cities in the country has been released, and you may not like where Indianapolis ranks.

According to the list, Indianapolis ranked as the 35th most dangerous city in the country.

The website used crimes that were reported to the F.B.I. within each city combined with the population of each city to compose the list.

Carmel and Fishers were recently ranked as some of the safest cities in the country.

Elkhart came in ten spots higher than Indianapolis, ranking as the 25th mos dangerous city.

The entire list can be found here.

