Move made to add additional charges in fatal accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man may face additional charges in the dragging death of a woman.

According to the Marion County Prosecutors Office, a motion has been filed to amend the charges against Austin Blevins in the death of Jordan King. Prosecutors are asking charges of reckless homicide and dealing in a narcotic drug be brought against Blevins.

Documents show officers initially responded to the 1300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street on Jan. 7 for a female who had rolled out of a moving vehicle. After arriving on scene, officers found the woman lying in the roadway. At that time, it was determined that the female, later identified as Jordan King, was suffering from a skull fracture, lacerations and abrasions, documents state.

While being treated at the scene, a baggie of what was believed to be narcotics was found on the victim as well as a hotel room key card. At that time she was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. King later died as a result of her injuries.

Documents show that during examination of the crime scene, investigators discovered evidence indicating that King’s body had been dragged by a vehicle after after a drug deal.

Blevins has also been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...