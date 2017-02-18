Swanigan, Haas carry No. 16 Purdue past Michigan State

Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan (50) shoots over Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Purdue defeated Michigan State 80-63. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Caleb Swanigan had 24 points and 15 rebounds, and Isaac Haas scored 18 points, leading No. 16 Purdue to an 80-63 victory over Michigan State on Saturday.

With the victory, the Boilermakers (22-5, 11-3) take a half-game lead over Maryland and Wisconsin in the Big Ten standings. The Terrapins and Badgers, who play Sunday in Madison, are 10-3.

The double-double was Swanigan’s 23rd this season. He had 25 points and 17 rebounds on Jan. 24 when Purdue defeated Michigan State (16-11, 8-6) in East Lansing.

Michigan State got 14 points from Miles Bridges, who had 33 in the January loss to Purdue.

Michigan State guard Eron Harris suffered a leg injury with 9:18 remaining and was taken to the locker room on a stretcher. His exact injury was not immediately known.

Two free throws by Dakota Mathias, a short jumper from Spike Albrecht and a dunk by Haas capped a 6-0 run and gave the Boilermakers a 57-39 lead with 11:47 remaining, prompting a Michigan State timeout.

Consecutive three-point plays from Vince Edwards and Carsen Edwards extended the Purdue lead to 45-29 with 18:04 remaining. Vince Edwards joined the 1,000-point club with that three-point play.

Purdue outscored Michigan State 15-6 during the first half’s final 7:51 to lead 37-26, shooting 57.7 percent (15 of 26) and getting 11 points, six rebounds and two assists from Swanigan.

The Boilermakers outscored the Spartans 20-10 in the paint before halftime and 8-4 in points as the result of turnovers.