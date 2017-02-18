Thousands join in memorial ride for murdered teens

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Thousands of people gathered in Delphi on Saturday to take part in a motorcycle memorial ride for Abigal Williams and Libby German.

Members of the community organized the ride to show support and raise money for the girls’ families. Organizers are still counting the money raised and how many people took part, but they estimate more than 3,000 people rode with the group and hundreds more gathered to watch.

People traveled from all over Indiana, Ohio and as far away as Chicago. Some people never met the girls and others knew their families.

“Showing that people can come from anywhere and…just show their support and their love and know that we’re all here for them [the families],” said Joy Froser, from Lafayette.

Kristy Reid said she was a friend of Abigail Williams’ family. Reid said the motorcycle ride was the perfect way to honor Williams.

“She was absolutely fearless when it came to riding four-wheelers. She loved to ride…she would be crying right now and smiling at the same time,” said Reid.

Reid said the turnout for the ride far exceeded expectations.

“It says when push comes to shove, we will rally,” said Reid, “Everyone who is here, they’re here as a family for these girls.”

