Three women arrested following traffic stop

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) Three women are in custody following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of drugs.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night when an officer spotted a vehicle with a headlight out.

After stopping the vehicle, authorities became suspicious of the behavior of the driver and two passengers.

Further investigation found methamphetamine, pills and other drug paraphernalia located in the vehicle.

Authorities soon arrested Rebecca Sweat, 42-year-old Rachel Herbert and 31-year-old Traci Brown.

