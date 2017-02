INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — GiGi’s Playhouse is set to thrown an event to support and celebrate families in central Indiana with a relative who has down syndrome.

The “I Have A Voice” gala will kickoff Saturday, February 25 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom at 6 p.m.

Executive Director Denisse Jensen stopped by WISH-TV’s studios Sunday morning to share details on the event.

For more information, click here or watch the video.

