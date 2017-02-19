Indy man arrested following Shelby Co. vehicle pursuit

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – An Indianapolis man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after a vehicle pursuit in Shelby County.

According to the Indiana State Police, an ISP trooper attempted to pull over a 2005 red Mustang for speeding on I-74 near mile marker 105 just after 4 p.m. Police say the Mustang was doing 85 in a 70 miles per hour zone.

The vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Logan Edwards IV, initially did slow down and pull over to the shoulder. However, the vehicle then sped off, continuing down I-74 for close to eight miles before exiting suddenly onto State Road 9 southbound.

The responding trooper was unable able to safely exit, but deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office did arrive and assisted in the pursuit. A short time later, the Mustang crashed into a curb, disabling the vehicle.

Edwards was then apprehended and transported to the Shelby County Jail. He faces preliminary charges for fleeing from police and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. It was also discovered that Edwards had an outstanding warrant out of Johnson County for possession of heroin. Police say that Edwards is believed to have been under the influence of heroin at the time of his arrest.

