IU student charged with rape

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana University student was arrested this week after authorities said he raped a woman at a bar in Bloomington.

According to the Indiana Daily Student, the incident happened Wednesday morning when the female victim met up with 22-year-old James McGovern, who had previously been a friend.

McGovern later asked the victim to come back to his apartment. While there, McGovern made the victim uncomfortable by becoming physically aggressive with her. That’s when authorities said McGovern then pushed the victim back on his bed and raped her.

He then took the victim to the front door and pushed her out.

The victim went to IU Health Bloomington Hospital where she had a rape kit done.

McGovern faces charges of rape and criminal confinement.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...