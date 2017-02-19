No. 24 Butler defense shuts down DePaul in 82-66 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nate Fowler scored 15 points and Kelan Martin added 14 points and eight rebounds Sunday as No. 24 Butler blew out DePaul 82-66.

The Bulldogs (21-6, 10-5 Big East) won their second straight and retained their hold on second place in the conference standings.

Eli Cain had 24 points for DePaul (8-19, 1-13), which has lost 10 straight. Joe Hanel had 10 points.

DePaul led 27-22 with 4:52 to go in the first half but failed to score again until 17:11 was left in the game.

Butler took advantage of the drought with a 21-0 run that made it 43-27.

The Blue Demons didn’t get closer than 11 points the rest of the game, and the Bulldogs put it away with a 13-0 second-half run.

It’s not the first time DePaul has had scoring trouble against Butler this season. On Jan. 21, the Blue Demons went 15:02 without a basket and blew an early 20-point lead. They have lost seven straight in the series.

Avery Woodson scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and Tyler Lewis finished with 10 points and eight assists for Butler.

