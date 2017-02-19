No. 24 Butler defense shuts down DePaul in 82-66 win

Butler forward Tyler Wideman (4) celebrates a basket with guard Tyler Lewis (1) and forward Andrew Chrabascz (45) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against DePaul in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nate Fowler scored 15 points and Kelan Martin added 14 points and eight rebounds Sunday as No. 24 Butler blew out DePaul 82-66.

The Bulldogs (21-6, 10-5 Big East) won their second straight and retained their hold on second place in the conference standings.

Eli Cain had 24 points for DePaul (8-19, 1-13), which has lost 10 straight. Joe Hanel had 10 points.

DePaul led 27-22 with 4:52 to go in the first half but failed to score again until 17:11 was left in the game.

Butler took advantage of the drought with a 21-0 run that made it 43-27.

The Blue Demons didn’t get closer than 11 points the rest of the game, and the Bulldogs put it away with a 13-0 second-half run.

It’s not the first time DePaul has had scoring trouble against Butler this season. On Jan. 21, the Blue Demons went 15:02 without a basket and blew an early 20-point lead. They have lost seven straight in the series.

Avery Woodson scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and Tyler Lewis finished with 10 points and eight assists for Butler.

