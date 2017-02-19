One dead following fatal accident in Johnson Co.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead after a crash left his vehicle split in four pieces.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday evening when authorities said 24-year-old Nathaniel Kuniej lost control of his vehicle at a high speed and drove off the road, striking a tree in the 3200 block of Saddle Club Road. The vehicle split in half on impact before striking a second tree and breaking into three more pieces.

Kuniej was pronounced dead on impact from blunt force trauma.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

