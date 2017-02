INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —¬†Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a fascinating and unique story about our four-legged furry friend population.

This week, Patty and special guest Amber Marks spoke about what you should be prepared for if you are considering getting a German Shepherd.

Click on the video for more.

You can also catch Pet Pals TV on Sundays at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...