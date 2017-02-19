Plans advance for highway bridge for Nickel Plate Trail

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A nearly 40-mile-long pedestrian and biking trail is moving closer to getting a pedestrian bridge over a state highway.

Kokomo’s Board of Public Works gave its approval last week to an agreement between the city and the Indiana Department of Transportation that will allow Kokomo to build a bridge over Indiana 931 for the Nickel Plate Trail.

City Engineer Carey Stranahan says the bridge will be located nearly the Indiana 931 and U.S. 35 intersection. He says it could be built this year after the project is bid out in April.

Stranahan tells the Kokomo Tribune the nearly 200-foot-long bridge will be pre-manufactured and will likely consist of four pieces.

The bridge will cost $2 million, with about 80 percent of that covered with federal funds.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...