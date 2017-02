LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Nine students had to be taken to a hospital for precautionary measures after a bus collided with with a barrier wall on the interstate.

It happened at 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 65 near the 175 mile marker when the bus was travelling back to Hammond following a music competition in Indianapolis.

All the students were transported to IU Health Arnett Hospital following the crash and are believed to be OK.

The bus was being driven by a teacher from the school.

