Teen dies after being struck by vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Saturday night accident left one high school student dead in Bartholomew County.

Authorities said the accident happened at 9:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Franklin Street following reports of a person being struck by a vehicle.

An investigation concluded that 15-year-old Abbott Garn was struck by an SUV after he exited the vehicle. He then attempted to re-enter the vehicle as it began to move and was struck.

Garn was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Garn was a student at Columbus East High School.

The incident remain under investigation.

